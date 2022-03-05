Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the January 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 436.0 days.

Shares of Cancom stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. Cancom has a 52 week low of $65.59 and a 52 week high of $66.12.

Cancom Company Profile (Get Rating)

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

