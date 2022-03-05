Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the January 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 436.0 days.
Shares of Cancom stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. Cancom has a 52 week low of $65.59 and a 52 week high of $66.12.
Cancom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancom (CCCMF)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.