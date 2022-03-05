Analysts Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Target Price at $75.00

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CCXI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,033,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 107,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

CCXI stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.90.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

