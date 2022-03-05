Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $2.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $264.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The firm has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 54.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $218,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

