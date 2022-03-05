Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $188.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.85% from the company’s current price.

ASND has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.64.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.