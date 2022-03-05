Oppenheimer Weighs in on Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

