Barclays Lowers Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $26.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,943,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 508,389 shares of company stock valued at $13,701,511. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

