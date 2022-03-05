TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director John J. Mcwilliams Sells 3,205 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 3,205 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.79, for a total value of C$223,665.73.

John J. Mcwilliams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, John J. Mcwilliams sold 19,362 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total value of C$1,306,650.38.

TSE:TRP opened at C$71.73 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$56.16 and a 1 year high of C$71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. The stock has a market cap of C$70.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CSFB downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

