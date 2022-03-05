Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

ROST opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

