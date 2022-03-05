Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Sells $279,270.00 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

H opened at $90.59 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

