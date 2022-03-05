Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $83.25.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dycom Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

