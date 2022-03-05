JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $20.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.41.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -228.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $6,760,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,379 shares of company stock valued at $25,119,422 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $357,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $1,171,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 31.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.