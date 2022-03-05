Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.33% of Thermon Group worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 93,464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter worth $359,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Thermon Group stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $580.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.47. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $22.05.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

