Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.