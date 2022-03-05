Brokerages Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) to report $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.65. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,652,000 after acquiring an additional 94,092 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,433,000 after acquiring an additional 105,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $161.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $151.21 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

