Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.64.

PXD stock opened at $241.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average of $187.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $245.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,959 shares of company stock worth $16,247,155. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

