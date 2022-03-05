IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.34% from the stock’s current price.

ISEE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $86,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 269,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

