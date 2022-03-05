National Bank Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $13.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.17.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.71.

BMO stock opened at C$146.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$136.81. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$107.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.