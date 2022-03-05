Brokerages Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Announce $2.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) to announce $2.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Accenture posted earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $314.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.