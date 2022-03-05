Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $22.41. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 7,885 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

