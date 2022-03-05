LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

CIK stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

