Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,294 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth about $5,202,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 42.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 197.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after buying an additional 338,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

MMI stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $52.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

