Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $15.37

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $15.94. Nuvalent shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 385 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after buying an additional 312,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 11,348.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
