Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Up 97.6% in February

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMAR opened at $7.15 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -1.57.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 350.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

About Vision Marine Technologies (Get Rating)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.