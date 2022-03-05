Sesen Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Sesen Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

