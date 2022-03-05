Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Up to $26.26

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.26, but opened at $28.51. Flywire shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 7,734 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Flywire alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,002 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.