AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Update

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 123.6% from the January 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of IMPX stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. AEA-Bridges Impact has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMPX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

