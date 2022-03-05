Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.32. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

