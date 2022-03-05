UBS Group AG Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.93% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,657,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000.

Shares of XSD opened at $193.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $157.26 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.12.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

