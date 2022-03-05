Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 228,404 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 632.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

