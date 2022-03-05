Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XNCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.90 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

