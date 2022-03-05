Short Interest in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Expands By 65.9%

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 477,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 12,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

