ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for ForgeRock in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ForgeRock by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $47,851,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,061 shares of company stock worth $4,290,286.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

