Truist Financial Comments on Cable One, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) – Truist Financial decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cable One in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $15.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $15.98.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,454.85 on Thursday. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,375.63 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,558.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,748.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

