James K. Price Purchases 25,000 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

