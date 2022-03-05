Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

