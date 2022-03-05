Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,936 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in News were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,716,000 after acquiring an additional 64,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in News by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after buying an additional 63,177 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in News by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,906,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,279,000 after buying an additional 860,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in News by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,483,000 after buying an additional 169,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in News by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $21.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.41. News Co. has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

