James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of James River Group worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $773.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.12%.

In other news, Director J Adam Abram purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

