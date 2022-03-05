Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $307,000 Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,388,000 after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,290,000 after buying an additional 164,726 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,409,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,506,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Shares of SITE opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

