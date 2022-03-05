Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

