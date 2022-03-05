Millennium Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,995 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 5.7% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $14,357,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $13,874,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 1.4% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 898,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $1,846,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANA stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

