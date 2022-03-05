Millennium Management LLC Purchases 93,262 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 222.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Apartment Income REIT worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,089,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,269,000 after buying an additional 463,517 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after buying an additional 594,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,281,000 after buying an additional 232,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of AIRC opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $55.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

In other news, Director Ann Sperling purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $39,923.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.