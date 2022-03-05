FY2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $113.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $111.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2023 earnings at $28.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $29.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $44.74 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,891.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,168.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,968.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,833.22.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

