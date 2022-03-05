Millennium Management LLC Sells 7,721 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Insperity worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Insperity by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $89.89 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

