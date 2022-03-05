Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 115,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,566 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $51.39.

