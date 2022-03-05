C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in C3.ai by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 312,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $98.10.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

