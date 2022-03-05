Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $178.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $174.14 and a 12-month high of $276.60. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 8.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 80.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

