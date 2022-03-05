Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.64% of Clearfield worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $820.63 million, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.16. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

