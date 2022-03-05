Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $816,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 85,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

