Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,615 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $68.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -158.14%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,936 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

