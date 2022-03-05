Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $862,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,764 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in ANSYS by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40,893 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,549,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $311.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.71. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

